Morris, O'Connor & Blute - Harwich
678 Main Street
Harwich, MA 02645
(508) 432-6696
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burial
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:45 AM
the Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
DAVID DERBY David E. Derby, 54, of Las Vegas and Harwich Port, MA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 14, 2019. David, son of Irene Eldredge Derby, Melrose, MA and the late Dean Derby, Brunswick, Maine, was born October 9, 1964, at Cape Cod Hospital. He grew up in Harwich Port, with sisters Linda Kannapel of Glen Allen, VA, Joan Lynch of Harwich, and Sue Lombardi (Stephen) of Melrose, MA. David graduated from Harwich High School in 1982 and joined the U.S. Army. He received his training in X-Ray technology and was proud to serve for a total of 7 years. Once discharged, David relocated to Las Vegas, and attended the University of Nevada. He then went on to pursue careers at Sunrise Hospital, Mt. View Hospital, and McKesson Corporation. He spent the last couple years as lead MRI product specialist at TeraRecon, Inc. David was a world traveler. He traveled to every continent except Africa. He enjoyed camping, skiing, ice and roller hockey. He was an avid Boston sports fan. David, "Uncle D," will be missed by his nieces, nephews, and many friends around the world. Especially the love of his life, Xenie Hladik. In memory of his love for all animals donations can be made to the ASPCA https://secure.aspca.org/team/davidderby or 800-628-0028. A celebration of life will be held in Las Vegas the last weekend of March. Calling hour's will be held on Sunday March 24, 2019, from 4-7 PM, at the Morris O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 678 Main Street Harwich, MA 02645. Burial will be Monday March 25, 2019, at 10:45 AM, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Notes of comfort may be made to David's family at www.MorrisOConnorBlute.com
