David Marshall Dubler was born July 18, 1944 in Miami, FL. Shortly after high school, he married the love of his life and his best friend, Faye Averine Gory. After working for Southern Bell for 18 years, he decided to retire and move his family west. After 3 weeks, they ended up in Las Vegas and fell in love with this town and decided to settle down to raise their 2 sons in 1981. He opened his own phone company, Amtel Communications in 1986. In 2009 he decided to close the doors and retire. In 2014, after 49 years of marriage, his wife succumbed to lung cancer. Nearly 5 years to the day, Dave lost his battle with Congestive Heart Failure on August 29, 2019. He is survived by his sons Jason and Benjamin, his sister Sharon, his daughter-in-law Minnelli, his 3 granddaughters Tori, Presley and Mia, his niece Adrian and his nephews Teddy, Stuart and Russell. No services scheduled.