|
|
DAVID EDWARDS David (Dave) Edwards, 73, passed away on March 9, 2020. He was born in Reno on January 12, 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. army in 1966 and served until 1969. After the army he worked in security at the Mint Hotel & Casino and was the chief of security when he left in 1976. He was then employed with the city of Las Vegas Municipal Court as a Marshal and retired in 1998 as a sergeant after 22 years of service. Dave loved fishing, camping in the mountains and long road trips. He was preceded in death by his father Chet, his mother Elizabeth, brother Charles, and sister Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife, of 31 years, Donna, (step) grandson Gus, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and many close friends. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time.