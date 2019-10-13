|
|
DAVID J. PENDLEY 1/18/1945 9/29/2019 David J. Pendley, "Davey/Pops," passed away peacefully at home with his beloved wife with him in Mesquite, NV. Born in London, England, and proud to say he was one of the last babies to be baptized on the Queen Mary. David grew up in Norwalk, CA and served in the Vietnam War and was proud of his duty in the U.S. Army and Country he loved. David went on to work in the local Iron Workers Union 433 for 40 years and enjoyed his career until his retirement in 2004. His family and friends he talked with and about, you know who you are, were loved deeply. A life lived with respect and dignity by everyone he touched, David will be loved and missed beyond words. You did it your way Pops, you will never be forgotten. David is survived by his wife, Darlene; sister, Teri; children, Robert, Pam and Brian; stepchildren, Debra and Andrena; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandson.