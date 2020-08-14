DAVID JAMES MCNALLY David James McNally, 72, passed away at his home Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born October 4, 1947, in Worthington, MN to Samuel Dale McNally and Arlene Marie McNally. He was a devoted and loving husband and father to four girls. David proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in Biochemistry. He worked at Dynachem for many years which moved his family from California to Mississippi and soon became plant manager of the Moss Point plant. For the past several years, he worked as a craps dealer at a casino in Mississippi and then in Las Vegas. His hobbies included bowling, which he did for over 30 years and achieved bowling several perfect 300 games. He also loved to watch sports, especially his LSU Tigers. (Geaux Tigers!!) He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Arlene McNally; brother, James McNally; granddaughter, Savannah Kelly; and recently his family pet, Chloe. David is survived by his beloved wife, of 47 years, Cindy McNally; daughters, Michele (Marshall) Thomas with grandson Justin Thomas, Christie McNally, Kimberley Kelly with granddaughter, Breanna Little and grandson, Andrew Kelly and Suzy McNally with granddaughters, Nicole Stewart and Alannah McNally; nephew, Steven McNally; niece, Jennifer Bisbee; along with many other relatives and friends. He was a very hard working man that always made sure his family was taken care of. He was a man that loved his wife infinitely more and sent each of his four daughters a dozen roses on their 16th birthdays. He will be greatly missed by his family and loved always. Services will be 2-5 p.m. Fri., Aug.14, at La Paloma Funeral Services, 5450 Stephanie St., Las Vegas, NV 89122.