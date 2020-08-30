1/1
DAVID JOEL WILLDEN
DAVID JOEL WILLDEN Beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, David Joel Willden, passed away in Las Vegas, August 18th, at the age of 82. David was born in Beaver, Utah to LaVar and Kate Willden. At Beaver High School, David excelled in football and met the love of his life, Jeanne Griffiths. As the hardest working man we knew, David held multiple jobs to support his young family of four sons, and went on to helm many successful businesses including Willden's Pride Dodge and Yellow Checker Star Transportation. David's greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and friends, including time at the family cabin at Brian Head, family vacations to Mexico and Alaska, deep sea fishing and golfing, and weekly lunch dates with his closest pals. A man of few words, David loved spending time with the newest generation of Willdens: his seven great-grandchildren. His loss has truly left a hole in our hearts. David's life was not without heartache. He goes on to be with his father and mother, LaVar and Kate (White); brothers Nile and Larry; and sons David Brett, Rick Joel, and Chad L. David is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jeanne. Lovingly remembered by his son Michael and wife Barbara; daughters-in-law Pam and Sheryl; grandchildren Joel and wife Sarah, Robyn, Sloan, Danielle and husband Herb, Samantha and husband Alex, Mike, Chad, Sumer and husband Jordan, Dillon; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Wendy, Judy, Jill, and brother Nick. A Funeral service will be held at 10:00am, September 2nd, 2020 at Palm Eastern Mortuary. You may pay your respects before the service begins from 8:30am - 9:50am if you would like. Burial will be held at 11:00am at Palm Mortuary Cemetery. If you would prefer to watch the service online, you are able to do that at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/login/35583 ID-35583 PASSWORD-SZ6TX. Lunch will be served afterwards at the Canyon Gate Country Club from 12:00pm to 2:30pm.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
Memories & Condolences
