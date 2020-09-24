1/
DAVID L. CHASE
DAVID L. CHASE David L. Chase, born in Hartford, CT, passed away quietly at home September 22nd, 2020, after a long battle with leukemia. A photographer by trade, he graduated from the University of Connecticut and earned his Masters Degree from the Wharton School of Business. He was an active member of the Boulder City Stamp Club, the Las Vegas Stamp Club, and the Las Vegas Coin Club. For many years he was involved with Rotary International and served as President in the Winchester, MA, Rotary Club. Among Dave's varied interests were country western and ballroom dancing, wine making, and golfing at the Black Mountain Golf & Country Club. He is survived by his wife, Jan McClintock, a step-son, Dave McClintock, in FL, a step-daughter, Kristine Ball, in CA, and six grandchildren. Dave will be deeply missed.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
