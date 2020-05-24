DAVID M. CHRISTIANSEN David M. Christiansen, 81 years and 7 months, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 peacefully at A Mother's Love Senior Home Care in Henderson, Nevada. He was born October 23, 1938 in Stanton, Michigan to the late George H. Christiansen and Marian K. Christiansen. He was preceded in death by his brothers George H., Victor Allen, and Harry A. Christiansen. He was an employee of Braniff International Airways for over 30 years and an employee of The Mirage Hotel for 14 years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years and 5 months, Lois E.; children Mark Allen and Anthony William; three granddaughters, Victoria Anne and Megan Erin of Mississippi and Ashley Marie of Nevada; two great grandchildren, Hayley Quinn and Grace Lynn of Mississippi; sisters Marilyn Yvonne and Sharon Elaine. Funeral services are June 6, 2020 at 1 pm at Palm Eastern Mortuary with visitation preceding the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church at 2657 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052.