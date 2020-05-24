DAVID M. CHRISTIANSEN
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAVID M. CHRISTIANSEN David M. Christiansen, 81 years and 7 months, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 peacefully at A Mother's Love Senior Home Care in Henderson, Nevada. He was born October 23, 1938 in Stanton, Michigan to the late George H. Christiansen and Marian K. Christiansen. He was preceded in death by his brothers George H., Victor Allen, and Harry A. Christiansen. He was an employee of Braniff International Airways for over 30 years and an employee of The Mirage Hotel for 14 years. He is survived by his wife of 61 years and 5 months, Lois E.; children Mark Allen and Anthony William; three granddaughters, Victoria Anne and Megan Erin of Mississippi and Ashley Marie of Nevada; two great grandchildren, Hayley Quinn and Grace Lynn of Mississippi; sisters Marilyn Yvonne and Sharon Elaine. Funeral services are June 6, 2020 at 1 pm at Palm Eastern Mortuary with visitation preceding the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Grace Lutheran Church at 2657 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved