Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
David Sanchez
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
2300 Sunridge Heights Parkway
Henderson, NV
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:30 PM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr
Boulder City, NV
View Map
David M. Sanchez


1942 - 2019
David M. Sanchez Obituary
On Thursday, October 31, 2019, David M. Sanchez, loving husband, father, grand-father and friend sailed away on his final cruise surrounded by love and light at his home in Henderson, NV, at the age of 77 after a mercifully brief battle with cancer. David was born on May 4, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA, to Pedro Cisneros Sanchez and Olivia Zamora Sanchez. He was an active member of the Freemasons for over 50 years and an Army Staff Sergeant during the Vietnam era. David received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Psychology from California State University at Los Angeles. David and his wife, Jeanne lived in Henderson since 1982. He spent 33 years as a public sector Human Resources Director/Manager in California and Nevada. He was the Director of Personnel & Employee Relations for the City of Las Vegas and served as the first Human Resources Manager of the Las Vegas Clark County Library District. Active in Civic and Community affairs, he served on the Board of Directors of the Latin Chamber of Commerce and was the founding President of the Green Valley Rotary Club. He has also served as the Chairman of the Nevada State Advisory Committee to the United States Commission on Civil Rights, as a Personnel Commissioner for the State of Nevada, and served as Secretary of the Board of Directors of the Green Valley Ranch Community Association. Over the last 30 years, as an Adjunct Psychology Instructor at the College of Southern Nevada (Henderson Campus), he pursued his true passion for teaching. David was preceded by his mother, Olivia, and his father, Pedro. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Jeanne; his daughter Christy Berger (McCoy) and grand-daughter Sydney Berger; his daughter Stacy Shevel (McCoy) and grand-sons Reece Shevel and Miles Shevel; his son David W. Sanchez; his son Michael Sanchez and grand-son Alexander Hessler and grand-daughters Jeweliana Sanchez and Ava Sanchez; his sister Thelma Lyden; and a large extended family of friends and students. Mass will be held at 10:30 AM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 2300 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV, 89052. His remains will be interred at 12:40 PM Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation: https://www.npcf.us/donate-volunteer/ways-to-donate/donate/ Services will be held
