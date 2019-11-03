|
LtCol DAVID MICHAEL WILMOT U.S. Air Force Retired David Michael Wilmot, aged 68, passed away in his sleep 30 Oct 2019 at home. He had been on home hospice care for cancer since 1 Oct. He is survived by his wife, Janice Spence Wilmot. They were married while stationed together in England in 1987. Born on 5 March 1951 in Chicago, he was preceded by his parents, Dorothy Mohlfeld Wilmot and Irvin G. Wilmot. He graduated from Case Western with a BS in Psychology 1973 and Duke University with a Masters in Health Care Administration (HCA) in 1975. He worked for several years in NY in HCA before being commissioned as a 2LT in the US Air Force, Medical Service Corps (MSC), in 1982. He was chosen for positions of responsibility while serving - from Facility Management as a new 2Lt to Resource Management as a new Capt, Hospital Administrator as a Major and Medical Support Squadron Commander as a Lt Col. He learned to fly when stationed in Del Rio, TX; enjoyed antiquing and exploring history while stationed in England; snow machining, fishing and hunting, especially when stationed in MI, SD and AK. He loved movies, online mind games and adventure TV. He will be remembered for his passion, strength, drive and leadership when he had a goal in sight. The service will be at gravesite at 2 pm Tue. Nov. 12, at Palm NW, 6701 N. Jones Blvd. Light refreshments will be served afterward until 5 pm at the home of the deceased. Please consider memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, to the donor's .