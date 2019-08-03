|
|
DAVID MORALES It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of a loving husband, father, grandpa, and dear friend. David Morales, 72, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at Centennial Hills Hospital. David was born on March 15th, 1947 in Whittier, CA, but Las Vegas was his home. He moved to Las Vegas at an early age and attended Kindergarten at the 5th Street Elementary School. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1965. David worked as a bartender, waiter and Maître d' at many of the old strip hotels including the Aladdin, the International, Caesars, and Ballys. He also worked at the Reserve Hotel, now named Fiesta Henderson. For the past sixteen years, David has been working for the Clark County School District. The last eight years have been at Wallin Elementary where "Mr. David" was loved by so many of the kids, their families and his co-workers. He is survived by his wife Lori, his daughter Dionne Camacho of Palm Springs, CA, his son David of Las Vegas, his grandsons, Alex, Dominic of Palm Springs, and David of Las Vegas, his sister Luz Brown of St. Louis, MO, as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins whom he loved so much. David was preceded in death by his father Adolfo C. Morales, his mother Sabina Espinosa Morales, and brother Adolfo Morales. Everyone who met David loved him. He had a big heart. He was genuine and loyal, caring and kind, and he loved those around him fiercely. A Celebration of Life will be conducted on August 10th, 2019 at 2PM, at the Anthem Community Church, 10885 S. Eastern Ave #100, Henderson, NV 89052. Charitable donations may be given, in David's name, to the at donations.diabetes.org by using the "Memorial Donation Form."