DAVID NORTHAM David R."Tex" Northam of Henderson passed peacefully into the afternoon on Sunday, October 4th, like the gentleman he always was. He leaves behind his beloved and loving wife of decades Beth Northam. David lived the majority of his life in Las Vegas and was a UNLV graduate. He was a proud 45-year member of IATSE local 720 and was always excited by his career in Television. David also enjoyed sports, music, golfing with Beth, travel and his friends. He was proceeded in death by his father Carl Northam, mother Leona Northam and brother Bill Northam. His kind, calming spirit will be sorely missed by many. RIP Funeral services will be private. Donations can be made to the Leukemia Foundation, American Cancer Society
or the Lung Association
.