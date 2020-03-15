|
|
DAVID PALMER CROWELL David P. Crowell, 77, passed away February 26, 2020, at Infinity Hospice, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones, family, friends, and his extended family of NCP caregivers. Born June 13, 1942, in Detroit, Michigan, to William and Juanita Crowell, David was preceded in death by his father and mother, sister Rosemary Crowell, and mother-in-law Jewell McCoy Templeton. Survivors include his wife Charlotte Bentley (Templeton); his son David Scott, daughter-in-law Gemma, grand daughters Hannah and Lauren Crowell; his daughter Teri Crowell; his nephew Kevin Goodes, niece Michele Goodes; sister-in-law Lola Pokorny (Templeton); brothers-in-law Tem Templeton, David Templeton; and Stephen Templeton. Nephews and nieces include Brandon, Leslie and Nalei, Matthew and Stacey, Drew and Amanda, Taylor and Justin, and JB; great nephews and nieces include Caleb, Mason, Makenna, Luke, Emerson, Ainsley, and Ryland. David was a remarkable husband, father, grand father, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend, loved by many. David proudly served in the Air Force during the Vietnam era. Early in life he worked for IBM, NCR, and EG&G, Inc., and earned a master's degree from Columbia University. He relocated to Las Vegas in 1995, where he was co-founder and CEO of WorldSource One, traveling around the world as a management consultant. He also served as an examiner for the Malcolm Baldridge Quality Award. He worked for Perini Building Company and Aristocrat Technologies and was an administrator for National University and an adjunct professor for Regis University at their Henderson campuses. He later worked as a realtor for Sellstate NRES, Wardley, BHHS, and most recently Century 21 Americana. David was a member of the Veterans Club and the Computer Club at Sun City Anthem, as well as an avid photographer and genealogist, as The Memory Man USA. He volunteered for HopeLink, Emermin Angels, 4th Angel, and for the Cancer Support Group at SCA. He generously gave his time, talent, and treasure to many; he touched countless lives, and he will remain in our hearts always. Services will be at Palm Eastern Mortuary on Wednesday, March 18, at 3:00 pm. Placement of David's urn will be Thursday, March 19, at 1:20 pm at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or a .