DAVID PEALER David Wayne Pealer, age 63, died on July 19, 2020, in a (lone) motorcycle accident, along Northshore Road, in the Lake Mead National Park of Las Vegas, NV. He was born in Reno, but has been a Vegas resident since 1968. David is survived by his Wife of 26 years, Linda Kay Bolan-Pealer, Mother, Lynda Kaye Pealer, Brother, Samual C Pealer, (1) Child, Jason Halcrow, (6) Grand Children, a special Aunt, Kathy Grooms, a special Uncle, Kenneth Butler; and a host of extended family members and friends. Honoring his wishes David was Cremated on Aug 11, 2020; arrangements by Palm Mortuary, on Jones Blvd, of Las Vegas, NV. He Will be laid to rest at the Boulder City Veterans Cemetery Wall on Aug 19, 2020. The Cemetery is not performing services at this time.