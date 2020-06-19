DAVID SUMNER 9/2/29 - 6/11/20 David E. Sumner, born in Peoria, IL, died in Las Vegas at home after a long and wonderful life. He was in the U.S. Air Force for 21 years. David worked for Centel and Dry Dock Boat Sales, testing and demonstrating boats. He loved being on the water, travelling in his motor home and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Raynell; two children, Roberta Anderson and Robert Cockerham; five grandchildren; and eleven great-grand-children. Memorial services will be June 20, at 9 a.m. at Lake Mead Marina, with Pastor Ralph Belzer officiating.





