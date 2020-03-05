Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd.
Omaha, NE
View Map
Vigil
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
6:30 PM
West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd.
Omaha, NE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID HOJNACKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID W. HOJNACKE


2002 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID W. HOJNACKE Obituary
DAVID W. HOJNACKE Feb. 11, 2002 - Feb. 29, 2020 Preceded in death by grandfather, David T. Hojnacke; uncle, Michael A. Hojnacke; and aunt, Laurie M. Erickson. Survived by parents, John and Melissa Hojnacke; brother, Shawn; sister, Haley; grandparents, Genevieve Hojnacke, William and Mary Erickson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 7th from 5pm to 6:30pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. Private INTERMENT. Memorials are suggested to Make-A-Wish Nebraska or St. Jude Hospital. Arrangements by: HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE, 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -