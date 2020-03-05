|
DAVID W. HOJNACKE Feb. 11, 2002 - Feb. 29, 2020 Preceded in death by grandfather, David T. Hojnacke; uncle, Michael A. Hojnacke; and aunt, Laurie M. Erickson. Survived by parents, John and Melissa Hojnacke; brother, Shawn; sister, Haley; grandparents, Genevieve Hojnacke, William and Mary Erickson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 7th from 5pm to 6:30pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. Private INTERMENT. Memorials are suggested to Make-A-Wish Nebraska or St. Jude Hospital. Arrangements by: HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE, 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com