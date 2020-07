DAVID WALTER FULTZ David Walter Fultz, 67, of Las Vegas, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born August 8, 1952 in Great Lakes, IL to Maurice DuWan Fultz and Julia Kotbra Fultz. David was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Julia; sister, Carolyn Fultz; brother, Michael Fultz; and son, David Fultz. He is survived by his sister, Susan Fultz-Lanoue; daughter, Jeannie Zermeno; sons, Michael Fultz and Jeffery Fultz; his soulmate for life, Rose; stepdaughters Diana Jacobs and Schoena Varelz; stepson, Ben Berkowitz; good friend Jim; as well as many others friends and coworkers. No services are scheduled.





