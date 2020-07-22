DAVID WHEELOCK David Wayne Wheelock passed away on June 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV at the age of 88. He was born on Jan. 22, 1932 in Manito, IL and spent his childhood at various cities around the Peoria, IL area. He joined the Air Force in 1951 and was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, NV. He served until 1955 and then worked at Nellis in civil service. He was hired on to the Clark County Fire Dept. in 1963. Dave was a firefighter for 29 1/2 years. He was preceded in death by Beatrice (Judy), his wife of 61 years. He is survived by a son, David (II) (Bonita), and a daughter, Belinda Loveland, six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Viewing will be Friday, July 24 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV. Service will be Saturday, July 25 at 10:00 am. at First Baptist Church of Las Vegas, NV., 4400 W. Oakey Blvd. Graveside service will be 12:00 noon at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery followed by a reception back at the church at 1:00 pm. For more information and to sign the guestbook go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/las-vegas-nv/david-wheelock-9247097