DAWN RICHMOND Dawn Elizabeth Shipe Richmond, 80, of Las Vegas, passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Dawn lived an amazing life. She had worked as a hairdresser in a funeral home, runway model, she managed one of the largest country and western nightclubs in the country, The 4 Seasons, she was a Vegas showgirl, a photographer and a casino manager. She is survived by her sons, Cary and Rick; her sister, Bea; and her brother, Tom; granddaughters Taylor, Kristie, Alexander, Amanda and Jessica; and great-granddaughters, Kinzie, Charlie and Sadie. Services will be private. A small donation to the Nevada SPCA would honor Dawn's wishes.
