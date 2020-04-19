Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DAWN LAURITZEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAWN S. LAURITZEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAWN S. LAURITZEN Obituary
DAWN S LAURITZEN Dawn S. Lauritzen passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of April 10, 2020 embraced by the love of her three children. She was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, a friend, a teacher, a volunteer, a world traveler, an accomplished artist. She delighted in continually learning and participating in adventures both large and small during the 78 years of her life. She will forever be Shining Dawn. Thank you for your friendship and kindness! In lieu of a memorial service please honor her by taking a moment to reminisce and share that memory with others so we can all celebrate the life of an amazing woman. www.dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial gift to the would contribute to finding a cure for this tragic disease.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAWN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -