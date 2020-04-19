|
DAWN S LAURITZEN Dawn S. Lauritzen passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of April 10, 2020 embraced by the love of her three children. She was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a grandmother, a friend, a teacher, a volunteer, a world traveler, an accomplished artist. She delighted in continually learning and participating in adventures both large and small during the 78 years of her life. She will forever be Shining Dawn. Thank you for your friendship and kindness! In lieu of a memorial service please honor her by taking a moment to reminisce and share that memory with others so we can all celebrate the life of an amazing woman. www.dignitymemorial.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial gift to the would contribute to finding a cure for this tragic disease.