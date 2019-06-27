DAYNA LOPRESTI Dayna Jean LoPresti (Mastromarino), dear wife and loving mother, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. She was born October 1, 1956 in Cambridge, MA to Henry and Jennie Mastromarino. Dayna graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1974 and NH Tech College in 1976. She left the snow for the Las Vegas sun in 1987. There, she married her best friend since 1985, Artilio LoPresti on February 14, 1990. Together they raised their two children, Gianna and Sonny. With a passion for art, Dayna spent her career designing for Mikohn Gaming and NV Energy. Her coworkers knew her by her smile, Halloween costumes, and Patriots attire every time they won the Super Bowl. She enjoyed photography, gardening, traveling, laughing with her cousins, shopping with her mom and mother-in-law, Santina Iacono, watching Hawaii Five-O with her husband, and cheering on her kids in their dream jobs. She never forgot anyone during the holidays. Dayna loved the Lord and faithfully served in the junior high ministries at Central Church for over 15 years. She leaves behind her husband; children; mother-in-law; dog; siblings, Sue, Joe, John, Mark, and Gina; aunts; cousins; and 15 nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Sat. June 29, at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Dr., Henderson, NV 89011. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to Central Church in her honor. Memo: Dayna LoPresti. Read More Listen to Obituary