DEAN HOLT Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grand-father, Dean Robert Holt, returned to his heavenly home on Friday, May 8, 2020 at age 84. Dean was born on June 14, 1935 in Riverside California and is the son of Roy Edgar Holt and Edith Alice Glasgow. At a relatively young age, Dean developed a passion for cars in part by driving around his family's 10-acre orange grove. He built and raced his own soapbox cars and raced in and won many soapbox derbies. Dean also demonstrated his religious commitment by serving a two-and-a-half year, full-time mission to the Central America Mission. Dean attended BYU in Provo, Utah. After his mission Dean moved to Las Vegas. He joined the Army National Guard and served for six years. In Las Vegas Dean's skill for auto racing really flourished by winning many trophies in his Austin Healey racer in drag, Jim Cannon and road racing events. He was a resident of Las Vegas for 65 years (1954-2019) and made his mark on the city's growth as a landowner/developer, including starting the first auto wrecking yard in southern Nevada. Dean met Marjorie Draper, and they were married in the Los Angeles Temple on February 7, 1963. Dean was immediately taken by Margie's spunk and kindness to all, and it was a lifelong romance. Their marriage was blessed with five children. Dean was a friend to everyone. He had an uncanny ability to build instant trust with complete strangers through his quick wit and generosity. Dean is survived by his sweetheart of fifty-seven years Marjorie Sarah Draper, four children, Lori Ann Pate (Ray), Larry Robert Holt, Michelle Cheri Kendall (Brad) and Michael Dean Holt (Tracy), twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, his first son Troy, his brother Vernon and his sister Margaret. A viewing will be held Saturday, May 16th at the La Verkin 6th Ward meetinghouse at 481 North Main Street in La Verkin, Utah from 10:00-11:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held in the Toquerville Cemetery that same day at 12 noon. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 14, 2020.