DEBBIE ERSKINE Debbie Cannon Erskine, 64, passed away peacefully at home August 15, 2019. Prior to becoming a stay-at-home mother, she worked as a manager at Marie Calendar's for 14 years. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ron; her dog, Doug; son, Cole; daughter, Chloe; sister, Kathy; brother, Steve; nephew, Brandon; and nephew, Chase and his wife Dalia. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sat., Aug. 24, with services following, both at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.