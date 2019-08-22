Home

Palm Eastern Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DEBBIE ERSKINE Obituary
DEBBIE ERSKINE Debbie Cannon Erskine, 64, passed away peacefully at home August 15, 2019. Prior to becoming a stay-at-home mother, she worked as a manager at Marie Calendar's for 14 years. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ron; her dog, Doug; son, Cole; daughter, Chloe; sister, Kathy; brother, Steve; nephew, Brandon; and nephew, Chase and his wife Dalia. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sat., Aug. 24, with services following, both at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
