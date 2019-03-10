|
Debbie Randall, 52, of Las Vegas passed away 2/28/19. Debbie was a 1984 graduate of Chaparral High School. She worked for AAA Insurance as a Claims Adjuster. She was preceded in death by her father, Dewain. She's survived by her mother, Geri, daughters, Patience and Jessica, siblings, Dennis, David, Dale, Dawn, and Donna all of Las Vegas, as well many treasured friends she considered family.
A celebration of life will be planned at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, a gofundme account has been established to assist the family. Please visit https://www.gofundme.com/a-body-filled-with-tumors-a-heart-full-of-love