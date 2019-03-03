DEBORA (COLE) MASTERS Debora passed away at 7:50 a.m. February 18, 2019. She was with her family and by her side when she was called to heaven. Debbie was born April 21, 1957, in Oakland, Calif. to Philip Cole and Coral Marie Cole. Debbie worked 38 years in the poker industry. She worked for each property of the Circus Circus from Laughlin to Las Vegas. She was instrumental converting a basque restaurant "Mason Jaussaurds" into a thriving casino, the Golden West Casino, in Bakersfield, Calif. In 1996, she also constructed and staffed the casino in Eagle Pass, Texas on the Kick-a-Poo Indian Reservation. Her responsibilities were to teach the tribe members how to deal poker and other pit games. Today the Lucky Eagle Casino is successful as a brick and mortar Hotel & Casino. Debbie opened the poker room on the Grand Victoria River Boat in Elgin, Illinois. Debbie ended her career at the Santa Fe poker room and enjoyed golf, hiking and reading. She loved her grand kids and the many outings they shared. Debbie is survived by her husband, love of her life for 35 years, Fred; two daughters, Jessica (Peeters) Bradshaw, Sara Peeters; sister, Sandra; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Sabrina, Chantel and Tiffany; and two great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Read More Listen to Obituary