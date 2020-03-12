Home

Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 756-3564
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Manilla Creek 8th Ward
3785 W Boxelder Dr
Cedar Hills, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Manilla Creek 8th Ward
3785 W Boxelder Dr
Cedar Hills, UT
Deborah Gilgen Howard


1945 - 2020
Deborah Gilgen Howard Obituary
Deborah Gilgen Howard, 74, passed away March 7, 2020 in Provo, Utah, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born August 27, 1945 in Norfolk, Virginia to Chester "Chet" Monson Gilgen and Mary Ellen "Meg" Read. Debbie was raised in Utah, Nevada, and California. She graduated from Alhambra High School in 1963. She attended Brigham Young University where she met her eternal mate, Mark James Howard, who she married in the Los Angeles Temple on June 2, 1967. After Mark left for Vietnam, Debbie graduated from BYU in 1972 with a degree in Elementary Education. Debbie had a life-long love of Disneyland. They honeymooned there, and for their 50th Anniversary, she and Mark traveled to all six Disney theme park resorts. Debbie had a great love for and testimony of Jesus Christ. Throughout her life, she served in Young Women, Primary, and Relief Society. She had a special place in her heart for YW Camp. And she loved the many missionaries she served as a companion to the mission president in the Manila Philippines Mission.

Debbie is survived by her husband Mark and three children, Shelli (David) Tyler, Scott (Sarah) Howard, and Ken Howard, twelve grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a brother Read Gilgen, sisters Becky Jones and Miriam Steurer, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Amanda Howard.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 am in the Manilla Creek 8th Ward, 3785 W Boxelder Dr, Cedar Hills, Utah. A viewing will be held Friday from 6-8 pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork and Saturday at the church from 9:45-10:45 am. Burial will be in Orem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the Amanda Howard Endowed Scholarship, BYU School of Nursing at:

https://donate.churchofjesuschrist.org/donations/byu?funds=30121204

Services will be held
