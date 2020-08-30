Debra Ann Murphy, age 64, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on August 18th, 2020. Debra was born on March 26 of 1956 in Medford, MA to Nancy and Chester McGrath. Her family moved between Massachusetts and Nevada a handful of times throughout her childhood but ultimately settled on Nevada. When Debra met her husband Patrick, she was a student at Valley High School, and he was a student at the University of Montana. They were sweethearts for a time who separated and reconnected 10 years later. Chester, her father, fatefully ran into Patrick one day and helped reunite them. The rest was history. They had 6 beautiful children and Debra was the ultimate Supermom. She was an incredible woman with a big heart. She was a daughter, sister, wife, aunt, grandmother, Girl Scout Leader, baseball/softball Scorekeeper, choir chaperone, and Band Booster. And after being a full-time mom for over 20 years, this incredible woman went to work for the Laborer's Union Local 872 as a laborer, flagger, and final cleanup member for five years. She is survived by both of her parents (Chester, Nancy), 2 sisters (Cheryl, Robin) 1 brother (Michael), her husband (Patrick), her 6 children (Christina, Justine, Mary Rae, Kathryn, Patrick Jr, Matthew), her 7 grandchildren (Melody, Nicholas, Kinsley, Keanu, Brayden, Hayden, and a new baby coming in March 2021), and many more relatives and friends. She was immensely loved and will be missed beyond measure. We are truly heartbroken. Debra was cremated on August 25th, 2020 however a celebration of life service will be held at a future date and time. Debra deserves a celebration worth the love she gave and therefore we will wait until it is safe for all attendees. Details will be forthcoming.



No services scheduled.



