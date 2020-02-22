Home

Debra Mae Ford


1954 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Debra Mae Ford (nee Murray) on February 19, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born September 1, 1954 in Ft. Dodge, Iowa. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was fiercely loyal and a dedicated hard worker. She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Billings (nee Clymer), father, William Murray, and brother, Crayton "Craig" Murray. She is survived by her husband, Kent, son, William (Kayla), daughter, Amanda (Alan), grand-daughter, Sophia, step-father, Jay Billings, brother, Scott Murray (Jenny), and sister, Diane Richardson (Mike). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Nevada Animal Foundation in remembrance of a woman who loved animals. The Animal Foundation, https://animalfoundation.com/ways-give/give-honor-or-memory. No services scheduled.
