Dorian "Dee" Keiser (known as Dee Keiser), age 54, passed away on May 30, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones after a three year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (cancer). Dee was born on March 20, 1966 in Salt Lake City, UT to Nanette and Dorian Keiser. Dee is the oldest of six siblings.
Dorian is survived by three daughters: Makenzie (Ben), Makena, and Kennadee; his three step-children, Chris, Alexa, and Alias; his fiance, Danyal Bartschi; his mother, Nanette Keiser; five siblings: Dane, Kami, Kim, Kara, and Kandis; and two grandchildren (Hudson Dee Leavitt and Liberty Rae Leavitt). He is preceded in death by his father, Dorian Keiser.
Dee graduated from Western High School in 1984. After graduation, Dee started working in the painting and wallpaper field. Dee earned a reputation as one of the most talented in his field. Dee began working for Wynn Las Vegas in 2005 (the year it opened) and was on medical leave at the time of his death.
Dee will be remembered as dependable, generous, and loving. Friends and family will remember Dee as being great with his hands. Dee was the "go to" guy any time his children, family, or friends needed help fixing, building, or renovating virtually anything. If the task could be done with your hands, Dee could do it. Dee served his community and those around him with joy.
Dee enjoyed exploring the outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, hiking, and just enjoying all that nature has to offer. Nothing made Dee happier than spending time with his grandchildren, Hudson and Liberty.
A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the LDS Church on 3300 N Buffalo Drive (Cheyenne & Buffalo) at 12:00pm. However, this date is contingent on Nevada allowing more than 50 persons at a public gathering.
Dee's family created a website for friends and family to share stories, memories, photos, and tributes to Dee. To leave tributes to Dee and for additional information about the Celebration of Life scheduled for Dee, please visit:
www.forevermissed.com/dee-keiser Services will be held
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.