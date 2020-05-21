Stickgold, Deena D "DeeDee"



Deena D Stickgold, a resident of Las Vegas (formerly from Chicago) has died suddenly, after a very brief illness, on May 13,2020.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Stuart Ruthman, of Las



vegas; her beloved sister, Vivian R Levine of Atlanta; stepchildren Earl Ruthman, Howard Ruthman, Maureen Ruthman, and Susan Ruthman-Francione.



Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, Shiva is to be announced at a future date. Services are pending.



