Deena D. Stickgold
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stickgold, Deena D "DeeDee"

Deena D Stickgold, a resident of Las Vegas (formerly from Chicago) has died suddenly, after a very brief illness, on May 13,2020.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Stuart Ruthman, of Las

vegas; her beloved sister, Vivian R Levine of Atlanta; stepchildren Earl Ruthman, Howard Ruthman, Maureen Ruthman, and Susan Ruthman-Francione.

Because of the Covid 19 pandemic, Shiva is to be announced at a future date. Services are pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 20, 2020
Thinking of the family doing this difficult time
Tena
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved