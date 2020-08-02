1/
DELA ROSA
1970 - 2020

DELA ROSA Dela Rosa, Reginald age 50, a valet ticket attendant for The Palazzo, of Las Vegas, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Reggie was born May 12, 1970 in Honolulu and had lived in the Las Vegas area for the past 15 years. He was a gym rat and an avid collector. He shared his passion for comics and coins with others. A proud patriot, he was a member of the NRA. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife of 15 years,Scarlette, children: Preston, Alex and Sara and his brother: Richie Dela Rosa. He also leaves behind his nephews: Marc and Marcus. Due to COV1D-19 restrictions, all services will be private by invitation only. Arrangements are being handled by Palm Southwest Mortuary.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
7022600770
