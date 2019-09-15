Home

Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:15 AM
Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery
1900 Veterans Memorial Dr
, Boulder City, NV
More Obituaries for DELBERT TUTER
DELBERT L. TUTER

DELBERT L. TUTER Obituary
DELBERT L. TUTER Delbert L. Tuter (Del) passed away peacefully in his home July 13, 2019. He was born September 23, 1942 in Dorris, CA to Woodrow D. Tuter and Leona Chipman Tuter. Del joined the U. S. Air Force in 1960 and spent the next 20 years traveling the world. He met and married his wife Lynn in Wiesbaden, W. Germany. They came to Las Vegas in 1977 and after retiring from the military, Del worked for Lockheed Martin for 20 years. He loved traveling, golf, bowling and the outdoors. He especially enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with his sons. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lynn; his sons, Steven (Brenda) and David (Janell); his daughter, Ronda Hodge (Chuck); four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth and Marvin; and his sisters, Linda and Beverly. He was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed. Service will be at 11:20 a.m. Mon., Sept. 23, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005. A Celebration of Life will be held at his home following the burial.
