DELBERTA KLENDWORTH Delberta Earline Klendworth, 91, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020 surrounded by family. Born June 1, 1928 in Illinois, Delberta was a long-time resident of the Los Angeles area and ultimately Henderson. She was both a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a private pilot. She worked professionally as an accountant for 20 years then dedicated 20 years as a small business owner of a Baskin Robbins icecream shop in Bell, CA. Delberta was happiest when passing time reading and working crossword puzzles. She will always be remembered as the smartest woman her kids have ever known. We will miss her smile and her tenderness and look forward to greeting her again in Heaven. Delberta was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Klendworth, with whom she traveled all over North America in their motorhome. They are survived by 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to express sincere thanks to the staff at Del Mar Gardens for their professionalism and compassion. Viewing will be at 2 p.m. Sun., Jan. 19, with service following at 3 p.m., both at Davis Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice.