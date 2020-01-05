|
DELORES DAHL Delores Dahl, 83 of Las Vegas passed away on Dec 18, 2019 surrounded by family. Delores was born Feb 26, 1936 in Linton, ND to Adolf and Catherine Zoller. Delores married Harvey Dahl January 24, 1958 and moved to Las Vegas in 1963 living in the community until her death. Delores was a loving mother to 4 children, Jeff wife Debbie, Dawn husband Bill, Janine husband Fred, and Sheree. 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandkids. Delores was a dedicated pre-school teacher for 30 years. She loved spending time with her family she use to say food family and fun is all you need in life. She was very active in her church. She played the piano, taught Sunday school and children's choir. She rarely missed a Sunday service, wed night bible study, or potlucks on the weekends. Delores was proceeded in death by her parents Adolf and Catherine, husband Harvey, sister Hilda, brother Harold, sister Jean. She is survived by her sister Frances, brother Arnold, children Jeff, Dawn, Janine and Sheree. Her grandkids Misti, Jessica, Jonathan, Freddie, Rachel, Erica, Kevin, Joey, Katie, Jeremy, Zach, Angela. Her great grandkids Taylor, Stella, Sam, Max, Luke, Hagan, Eli, Pierce, Addasin, Emma, Brady, Greyson, Charlotte, Lexi, Vivienne, Scarlett, and Harper. We hope those special memories of Delores that you have, may they bring you a smile and give you comfort. Let not your hearts be troubled; believe in God, believe in Me. In my Fathers house are many rooms; if it were not so, would I have told you that I go and prepare a place for you and when I go and prepare a place for you I will come again and will take you myself, that where I am you may be also. UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN