DELORES DEPAULIS Delores DePaulis was born on July 29, 1923, in Cleveland, ND. She passed away November 2, 2020, at Saint Rose Dominican Hospital in Las Vegas. She is survived by her loving husband Albert DePaulis, her three sons, Larry, Lynn (Susan), and Rick (Glenda) DePaulis, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grand-children, and her sister Alice Kruger. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Alan DePaulis, and daughter-in-law, Teri DePaulis. Delores and Al moved to Las Vegas in 1955. After years in the music industry, they opened up a music store called DePaulis Music Center. Delores was full of life and love. Her beautiful smile would lite up a room. She was adored and loved by family, friends, and those fortunate enough to cross her path. There will be a viewing 3-5 p.m.Thu., Nov. 12, at Davis Funeral Home. A mass will be at 10 a.m. Fri., Nov 13, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.