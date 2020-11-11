1/1
DELORES DEPAULIS
1923 - 2020
DELORES DEPAULIS Delores DePaulis was born on July 29, 1923, in Cleveland, ND. She passed away November 2, 2020, at Saint Rose Dominican Hospital in Las Vegas. She is survived by her loving husband Albert DePaulis, her three sons, Larry, Lynn (Susan), and Rick (Glenda) DePaulis, 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grand-children, and her sister Alice Kruger. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Alan DePaulis, and daughter-in-law, Teri DePaulis. Delores and Al moved to Las Vegas in 1955. After years in the music industry, they opened up a music store called DePaulis Music Center. Delores was full of life and love. Her beautiful smile would lite up a room. She was adored and loved by family, friends, and those fortunate enough to cross her path. There will be a viewing 3-5 p.m.Thu., Nov. 12, at Davis Funeral Home. A mass will be at 10 a.m. Fri., Nov 13, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home
NOV
13
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 10, 2020
She was the sweetest, most beautiful person, like my mom.
I loved her so much & still do.
She’s now with Jesus & those she loved that are in Heaven.
Debra Votsis
Friend
November 10, 2020
Dear Lynn and the entire DePaulis Family,

I am sincerely sorry for your great loss. May your mother's memory be a blessing. I pray that the love of family and friends helps heal your broken hearts. With Sympathy, Maureen Powers

Maureen L Powers
Friend
