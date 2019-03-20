Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas and Jones Funeral Home
2457 North Decatur Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89108
(702) 384-7600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Thomas and Jones Funeral Home
2457 North Decatur Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89108
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Greater Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church
1915 Lexington St.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DELORES JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DELORES JOHNSON


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DELORES JOHNSON Obituary
DELORES JOHNSON Delores "Hannah" Johnson, 72, of Las Vegas, passed away March 11, 2019. Delores was born August 12, 1946 in Las Vegas. She was a retired PBX operator who was active in her church, Greater Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, and the Berkley Square Neighborhood Association. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Rafael Johnson; her daughters, Dollicia Partridge and Kimberly Daniels; and four grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Thomas and Jones Funeral Home, 2457 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89108. Services will be at noon, Saturday, March 23 at Greater Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, 1915 Lexington St., Las Vegas, NV 89106.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now