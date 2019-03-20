|
DELORES JOHNSON Delores "Hannah" Johnson, 72, of Las Vegas, passed away March 11, 2019. Delores was born August 12, 1946 in Las Vegas. She was a retired PBX operator who was active in her church, Greater Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, and the Berkley Square Neighborhood Association. She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Rafael Johnson; her daughters, Dollicia Partridge and Kimberly Daniels; and four grandchildren. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Thomas and Jones Funeral Home, 2457 N. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89108. Services will be at noon, Saturday, March 23 at Greater Evergreen Missionary Baptist Church, 1915 Lexington St., Las Vegas, NV 89106.