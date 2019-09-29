Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
5:45 PM
Western Trails Park
7355 Rogers St.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
DEMETRA KISER-CUNNINGHAM Obituary
DEMETRA KISER-CUNNINGHAM Demetra Ann Kiser-Cunningham, 39, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family August 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. Her greatest loves were her daughter and being a dental hygienist. Demetra is survived by her daughter Noriah; mother, Irene; father, Kipper; stepmother, Karen; half siblings, Kristy Holiday and Casey Kiser; Thea, Ilene Phillips; cousins, Kyle Burch and Clinton Phillips; along with their children, Brayson, Adam, Kendall, Makenzy, Brewer and Krimmly A celebration of life will be at 5:45 p.m. Sat., Oct 5, at Western Trails Park, 7355 Rogers St., Las Vegas.
