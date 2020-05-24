Demetrios A. Dalacas, 55, passed away at home on May 16, 2020. Demetri was born on July 29, 1964 to Anthony and Eugenia Dalacas. Though born in California, Demetri proudly identified as a Las Vegas native, having come here was he was only 18 months old.Demetri was a graduate of Western High School, where he was an accomplished athlete and scholar. He graduated with a bachelor's degree from the entrepreneur program at the University of Southern California business school, and later received a Juris Doctorate from the Cooley School of Law and primarily practiced personal injury law.Demetri, also affectionately known as Jimmy, Greek, or simply "D," was beloved by all for his larger than life personality, wit, and big heart. He loved golf, guns, and a good time, but more than anything, he loved his family, with whom he was very close.Demetri was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Elene and George Mylordos, niece Evyenia Mylordos, and many members of his extended family in Las Vegas and Greece.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service for Demetrios' repose will be for family only on Tuesday, May 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Davis Memorial Chapel on Eastern Ave. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery. May his memory be eternal.