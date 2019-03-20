|
|
DENISE CONRAD Denise Libby Conrad unexpectedly passed away the night of Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Deni was born November 1, 1950 to Jack P. and Evelyn K. Libby in Fort Knox, KY. Deni was a vital member of her community. She volunteered endlessly through the Junior League of Las Vegas, where she was honored with its Lifetime Community Achievement Award. In her retirement, Deni found her true calling which was being "Me" to her beloved grandchildren, Dillan Thomas Stine, Chloe Evelyn Stine, Jackson Carswell Bailey and Marshal Franklin Bailey. She leaves behind her husband of 34 years, Steve Conrad; son, Shane T. (Heather) Stine; daughter, Jennifer C. (Tony) Bailey; sister, Mari L. (Thom) Landers; and her grandchildren. Services will be at 11 a.m. Sat., March 23 , at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113. Memorial gifts may be made to the Southern Nevada Pug Rescue, PO Box 20875, LV, NV 89112 or the Junior League Endowment Fund, 861 East Bridger Ave, LV, NV 89101.