DENISE ORR Denise Orr (nee) Smith was born December 6, 1957 in Brooklyn, NY to Irene and Jim Smith and seven siblings. She is survived by her husband of 28 years Sydney Orr; sisters, Irene Smith, Doreen Harper and Michel Cooper; many nieces; nephews; and stepchildren. Denise was fiercely proud and protective of her family and will be missed as a wife, sister, aunt, stepmother and grandmother. As an advocate for animals, she always had a house full of strays and rescued pets which lead her to becoming a dog groomer, business owner and later to fostering, raising and breeding dogs. A celebration of life will be noon-4 p.m. Sun., Feb 2, at the Orr residence. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to an animal rescue foundation.