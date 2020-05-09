Dennis Dale Mize of Wolf Creek, Oregon passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 after reaching the age of 86 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully in Rose Haven Hospice care.



Dennis was born on April 7, 1934 in Indio, California to Essie Dennis Crane (Partlow) and Joseph Henry Mize.



As a young man, Dennis served in the United Stated Air Force. He was a staff sergeant and served during the Korean War. He went on to work for a U.S. defense contractor, EG&G.



Dennis was an early entrepreneur and ran several small businesses, from his garage to actual storefronts. He's most remembered by his children for owning and operating a local restaurant in Las Vegas by the name of "Tamale Townhouse" many years ago.



Dennis was a loving father to his two children as well as to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dennis loved tinkering with tools and building/creating unique artwork for his family.



He was a strong patriarch of his family and loved to tell stories, play dominoes, watch Columbo, and spend time outside fishing and hunting.



Dennis was a strong, proud, and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Essie Dennis Crane (Partlow) and Joseph Henry Mize; son, Michael Dale Mize; brothers, Kenneth Joseph Mize and Johnny Wesley Mize.



Mr. Mize is survived by daughter, Karen Lynn Trevino; grandchildren, Conrad M. Trevino, Jessica L. Trevino, Christopher Mize, and Bo Mize; 9 great grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Bob) Mize and Dean Allen Mize, and sister, Billie Jo Barrett. No services scheduled.



