DR. DENNIS GORDON, MD Dennis "Denny" Preston Gordon, MD, 81, was surrounded by family when he passed away on May 1, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1939, in Durango, CO to Gilbert and Mary (Tananbaum) Gordon. Dennis graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1957 and the University of Colorado Medical School in 1965. He completed his internship at Michael Reese in Chicago and residency/fellowship training at the University of New Mexico, the US Army Medical Corps and the University of Louisville. Dennis patriotically served in the US Army from 1967 to 1968 where he worked to save lives as a surgeon in a MASH unit during the Vietnam War. Dennis spent almost five decades as a respected orthopaedic surgeon in Las Vegas, NV, committed to his patient's health and healing. In addition to his private practice, Dennis also worked at Valley, Sunrise and the VA Hospital. He acted as Chief of Staff for Valley Hospital from 1984 to 1989 and served on the Valley Hospital Board of Governors from 1989 to 1997. Dennis was known for his quick wit, keen sense of humor and zest for life. He was a natural storyteller and teacher who never hesitated to help others. He cherished spending quality time with family and friends, sharing his sage advice and unique perspective. Dennis had a great passion for art, which he expressed through sculpture, glassmaking and 3D printing. He was a life-long learner who pursued numerous hobbies including riding motorcycles, trap/skeet shooting, inventing and novel writing. In his retirement, he enjoyed having lively conversations with his Retired Old Doctors Eating Out (RODEO) friends and his shooting buddies. He was married to Lynne Gordon (1961-1976) and Jean Gordon (1977-2017). Dennis is survived by daughters, Stephanie (Brandon) and Dana (John), grandson, Aidan, brother, Allan, nephews, Greg and Michael as well as stepdaughter Skye and stepgranddaughter Regina. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved son, Neil. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Angel Flight Volunteer organization or the local chapter of the American Red Cross Blood Bank. A celebration of life to honor Dennis will be scheduled at a later date.





