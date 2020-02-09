|
Dennis "Jimmie" England, 85 passed away on January 26, 2020, at his home in Enoch, Utah. He was born in Tye, Texas on January 21, 1935 to Dennis and Bettye Arrington England. As a child, Jimmie moved with his parents to Nevada where his father worked on the Boulder Dam. During their first year in Nevada, his family lived in a tent in Henderson.
Being an only child, Jimmie had a bat and played outside using rocks to hit instead of balls. He learned to hit both right and left-handed. He attended Basic High School right before his family moved to Las Vegas. He and his dad built their home on Shadow Lane and Jimmie would finished his high school years at Las Vegas High School.
During high school, Jimmie played football, basketball and baseball. He loved his sports but then found Vivian Elaine Frehner whom he loved more. They were married June 7, 1957 and had 4 children; Brenda (Lewis Sharp), Leslie (Freddy Riesen), Kelly (Sergio Della Pietra) and Brent and Chantell England.
Jimmie joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 6th 1973 and he was sealed to Elaine and their children for time and all eternity in the St. George Temple in 1976.
Jimmie became a member of the Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Union. He worked at the Nevada Test Site and later worked in town for Carrier Air Conditioning and Berger Engineering. Jimmie was quite the deer, antelope and wild pig hunter. He also loved to motorcycle race with his brother in law Rex Frehner.
Unexpectedly, on January 13, 1991, Elaine passed away. Jimmie served in the Las Vegas, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple following her passing.
Five years later, Jimmie was introduced to a wonderful lady, Louise Brinkerhoff Shakespear. They were happily married, enjoying grandchildren on each side of the family for 23 years. On October 27, 2019, Louise passed away.
Jimmie struggled with dementia the last few years of his life but was loved and cared for by family and friends. Jimmie lived a full life and is now at peace with loved ones who passed before him.
Online condolences can be sent to Jimmie's memorial page at www.affordablefuneralservices.com
Services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, 11:30, at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9270 S Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Nevada, Visitation from 10:00-11:00 am. 89123,