Formerly of Waukesha, WI. Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, October 3, 2020, age 48 years. Dear father of Morgan Nabak. Loving son of Sandra (Frank) Foti and Dennis (Debra) Nabak Sr. Brother of Tracy (Jason) Smith. Half-brother of Dominic Nabak and Daniele Nabak; step-brother of Deanna Foti and Brennan Foti. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and many friends. Visitation Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6PM. Former employee of Corporate Capital in Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Ronald McDonald House appreciated.
