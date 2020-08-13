DENNIS RUSSELL WEDDLE

August 13, 1941-August 2, 2020

Never one to shy away from the limelight, in fact some would say…he was the limelight! Beloved Father, Grandfather and Dear Friend, Dennis "Denny" Weddle passed away Sunday, August 2nd, 2020. Born in Coon Rapids, Iowa in 1941 to Marjorie and Verdo Weddle, he had an idyllic childhood and as an only child, was the apple of his parents' eye. Bound for bigger things, he attended Drake University where he obtained his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama and Radio-TV and then on to the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received his Master of Science in College Counseling/Psychology. Denny was the consummate Patriot. His love of God and family was paramount but his service of country was the foundation on which many of his achievements were built. He spent 23+ years serving in the United States Air Force and retired in 1985 as a Lt. Colonel with a distinguished military career, serving in Vietnam and as the Information Officer on the United States Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team from 1969-1971. He received many awards during his service, including the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal and Air Force Achievement Medal, to name a few. After retiring from the Air Force, Denny was Director of Corporate Public Affairs at Summa Corporation, leaving in 1988 when he founded Weddle/Caldwell Advertising, which became Denny Weddle & Associates, and eventually, D3 Marketing & Advertising, a full-service Marketing, PR and Government Affairs (Lobbying) Agency. The common thread in Denny's life was service. He was Past President of the Military Officers Association, Thunderbirds Alumni Association, Member of AFA, Founder Nellis Support Team, Vietnam Veterans Association, American Legion, VFW, Red River Valley Fighter Pilots Association and many more. As an Executive dedicated to the Community, he served as a Former Chairman of the Board of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, and was President/Chairman of over 30 major Non-Profits such as Nathan Adelson Hospice, KNPR, Las Vegas Natural History Museum, Nevada Opera, College of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas Chapter of the Boy Scouts of America, Nevada Aerospace Hall of Fame, American Heart Association, St. Jude's Ranch, LV Senior Classic, Las Vegas Invitational, Friends of Channel 10, State Board of Cultural Arts, Civilian Military Council (Nellis AFB), Las Vegas Rotary and countless others. Of all the places he went, people he met and things he did-the one true love of Denny's life was his family and friends. From the very first time he was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in 1969 he fell in love with Las Vegas and the community. For over fifty years he was civically active and served the community with great passion. The acquaintances he made along the way became lifelong friends and in the book of his life, one of his most treasured chapters. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. Piano sing-a-longs at the Golden Bee, family vacations in Okoboji and Football/Basketball games at Sam Boyd Stadium and the Thomas & Mack Center or the United States Air Force Academy were among his favorite pastimes. He was always game for a good time and anywhere he was, there was a good time to be had by all. His quick wit, funny jokes, great advice, eternal optimism and loving heart will be missed by everyone that knew him. He is survived by two sons, Denny (Saskia) Weddle II and Dana (Kathy) Weddle; five grandchildren, Skylar (3), Ripley (2), Brooklyn (1), Trevor (21), Drew (17) and Jordan (10) Weddle. Private Services/Invitation only due to Covid restrictions will be held August 21st at Bunker's Eden Vale Mortuary 925 Las Vegas Blvd North, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store