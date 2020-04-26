|
DENNIS WAYNE SILVA SR JUNE 14 1945 APRIL 14 2020 Father, Husband, Grandfather, Uncle and Friend. Lifelong Las Vegas resident, 1963 Graduate Las Vegas High, retired Teamster and longtime valet at the Sahara Hotel, Passed away suddenly He will be remembered, missed and loved by many. Preceded in death by his Father Edward, Mother Cleone, Brothers Gary and Kenneth Silva. He is survived by his soul mate life partner and best friend Wife Anna Silva. The sparkle in his eye, and love of his life Daughter Darcy Desiree' Silva (little bit.) Son Dennis Wayne Silva Jr, Daughter Paris, Grandchildren Dylan and Simon, nephews David, Alan Jeff. "Time is never kind yesterday a backward glance, tomorrow a wishful chance" "Faith has been broken, tears must be cried, let's do some living, after we die. Wild horses we will ride them someday." Services will be private, and the family requests in lieu of flowers a small donation to a pet rescue.