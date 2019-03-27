|
A beautiful soprano has joined the Heavenly choir. Devera Eileen Rutowsky Kelly, 88, of North Las Vegas, passed away March 18, 2019. She was born June 25, 1930, in Salt Lake City, Utah to William August Rutowsky and Dorene Bawden. She was married to James Braxton Kelly November 12, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Cindy Kelly, son, Brian Kelly and daughter-in-law Marnae Millett Kelly all of North Las Vegas. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Leslie Kelly Shields (Ian), Erica Kelly, Kendall Kelly (Christian), and Austin Kelly and great-granddaughter Evelyn Shields. Viewing will be 9:30 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, with services following at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5975 Clayton Street, North Las Vegas. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1500 Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas, Nevada.