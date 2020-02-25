|
|
DIANE BIGELOW Diane Mona Bigelow (Grammy), 72, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend passed away on February 19, 2020 after an arduous fight with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Diane was born in Camden, New Jersey on April 9, 1947. After moving to Nevada, she married Robert T. Bigelow on February 4, 1965. Diane was very active in the early development of Budget Suites of America, an extended stay apartment chain spanning nineteen locations in three states. She was instrumental in the overall design, décor, furnishings, floor plans and even came up with the company name. Diane was enthusiastically supportive of Bigelow Aerospace and the family's endeavors in the aerospace industry. Diane was a devoted philanthropist and humanitarian in Las Vegas. She was faithfully committed to Make a Wish of Southern Nevada, granting two to three wishes every month for many years, and felt great joy in making a difference in children's lives. She personally adopted more than 100 life-changing wishes. Diane was a major supporter of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Hospitals, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Opportunity Village, University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV), Nevada Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic - Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, Bishop Gorman High School, and Nevada Ballet Theatre. In addition, Diane privately supported many other causes and individuals in need. Diane was a shining light in the lives of everyone around her. She had a profound impact on the community that will long outlast her time on Earth. She was ever giving of her time, resources and energy. Diane was a wealth of knowledge and wisdom for her family and friends and was at her best when she was on a mission to support the people around her. She lived for making memories with her children and grandchildren, morning walks with her dearest dog Tookie, delicious food, and football season. Diane will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, of 54 years, Robert Thomas Bigelow; son, Bobby Michael Bigelow; granddaughter, Blair Alyssa Bigelow and her cherished dog, Tookie. She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Carol Leo; her son, Rod Lee Bigelow and her grandson, Rod Lee Bigelow II. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held Saturday, February 29, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, located at 130 North Pecos Road. The Mass will be open to the public. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Diane Bigelow's honor to Make a Wish of Southern Nevada and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Hospitals. Donations in her honor can be made at www.snv.wish.org/dianebigelow or www.supportstrose.org/diane.