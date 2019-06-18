Home

Bunkers Eden Vale Mortuary
925 Las Vegas Blvd N
Las Vegas, NV 89101
(702) 385-1441
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Bunker’s Memory Gardens
7251 Lone Mountain Rd.
Diane McConnell, 75, passed away Fri. June 14th, 2019. She was born Diane Margetts on Sept. 30th, 1943 in Salt Lake City UT. She attended BYU University and then moved to Las Vegas and entered the banking industry where she worked her entire career. Diane married Dwaine McConnell on Dec. 29th, 1973. She was preceded in death by her husband and both parents. Diane is survived by her 2 brothers, 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Diane will be missed by everyone who knew her. “Rest in Peace Diane. You’ll be in our hearts forever.”

Funeral services Sat. Jun 22nd Bunker’s Eden Vale Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd North – Viewing 9:30am / Service 10:30 am. Burial Service at Bunker’s Memory Gardens, 7251 Lone Mountain Rd. for a graveside dedication at 12 pm.
