DIANE MOUSSIAUX Diane A. Moore Moussiaux, 80, passed away May 26, 2019, at her home in Kalispell, Mont. She was born June 4, 1938 to Dr. Thomas Moore and Miriam Moore in Kalispell. Diane enjoyed hiking in Glacier Park and swimming in Flathead Lake. She taught Spanish and French for many years. She married Joseph Moussiaux in 1976. After retiring, they moved to Las Vegas where they enjoyed socializing and horse racing until his passing. She moved back to Kalispell in January 2019. Diane was fiercely independent. She had strongly held opinions that she was not averse to sharing. She coupled that trait with a wicked sense of humor and a willingness to enjoy a good practical joke. She is survived by sisters, Marilyn Moore Reynolds Harris of Kalispell and Suzanne Moore Crocker of Palo Alto, Calif.; two nephews; and two nieces. Memorials may be sent to the Glacier Park Conservancy, P.O. Box 2749, Columbia Falls, MT 59912.